Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,735,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,031,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887,688 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,486.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,225,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,505 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,144.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,014,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,936,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,538 shares during the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

KMI stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

