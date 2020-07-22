Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,911 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,087 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,295,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $68,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,051,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $4,814,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 712,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,851,520. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

NYSE:UBER opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $45.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

