Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 73.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman bought 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.68. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Compass Point lifted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.