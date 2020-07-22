Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $327,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,727,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,917 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,573,546,000 after acquiring an additional 877,311 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,818,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,760,434,000 after acquiring an additional 629,137 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $21,230,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5,176.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 286,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,692,000 after acquiring an additional 281,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.83.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $308.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

