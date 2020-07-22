Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,456,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 753.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 1,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 387.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $177.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.46 and a 200 day moving average of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.47 and a beta of 1.46. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 11,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $1,959,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $1,435,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,855,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 721,041 shares of company stock valued at $115,476,023 in the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.42.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

