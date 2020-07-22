Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 19.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 322.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,958 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $291.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.23 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $251,145.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,815.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,036 shares of company stock valued at $84,408,299 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.