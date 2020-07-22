Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cloudera by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 56,826 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 25.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,285,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after purchasing an additional 658,480 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 441.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 768,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 626,696 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudera alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLDR shares. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

In other Cloudera news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $512,270.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,191,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,294,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,973. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLDR opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. Cloudera Inc has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.