Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 613 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,183,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

NYSE:COF opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($2.79). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.