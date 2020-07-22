Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 374 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after buying an additional 2,443,614 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,888 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,315,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,683,000 after purchasing an additional 92,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,064,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,267,000 after purchasing an additional 319,236 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $260.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.67. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $264.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,688,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 54,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $10,310,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,195 shares of company stock valued at $102,326,806 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

