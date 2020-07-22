Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 383 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,722 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 157.7% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 427.5% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 426.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.18. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

