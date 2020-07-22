Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,659,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,347,000 after purchasing an additional 919,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 55.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,065 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,554,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,399,000 after purchasing an additional 401,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,754,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,318,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,729,000 after purchasing an additional 309,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $135.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.76.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

