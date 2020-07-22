Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP stock opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average of $45.53. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

