Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 19.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $93.76 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.29.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.