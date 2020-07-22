VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.71

VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.71 and traded as high as $75.85. VanEck Vectors Coal ETF shares last traded at $75.44, with a volume of 2,300 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors Coal ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Coal ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Coal ETF by 1,170.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares during the period.

About VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL)

Market Vectors-Coal ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield return performance of the Stowe Coal Index (COAL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates COAL. COAL, calculated and maintained by Standard & Poor’s Custom Indices on behalf of Stowe Global Indexes LLC, is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded companies worldwide that are engaged in the coal industry.

