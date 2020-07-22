Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

VBR stock opened at $110.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

