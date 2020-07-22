Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $335.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) to post $335.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $336.00 million and the lowest is $334.55 million. Vectrus posted sales of $331.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $351.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.84 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VEC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vectrus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NYSE VEC opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $512.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.65. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.32.

In other news, CEO Charles Prow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,684.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 2,486.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

