Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.90

Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $4.01. Vermillion shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 538,400 shares changing hands.

VRML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Vermillion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vermillion in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

The company has a market cap of $387.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRML. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vermillion by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16,214 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vermillion during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermillion by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 76,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vermillion by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vermillion by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 194,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermillion Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRML)

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

