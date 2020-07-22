Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $328.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $298.00 to $328.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.42.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $291.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $165.23 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $835,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,022,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total transaction of $211,043.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,354.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,036 shares of company stock valued at $84,408,299. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.