VICI Properties (VICI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 39.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect VICI Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 69.43, a quick ratio of 69.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.