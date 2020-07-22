Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 140,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADAP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,820.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ADAP opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.62% and a negative net margin of 7,324.48%. Research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADAP. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

In related news, Director James Noble sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $4,665,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gavin Wood purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $53,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.