Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASND shares. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.17.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $143.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 13.19 and a quick ratio of 13.19.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a negative net margin of 2,231.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

