Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 162.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $688,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 34,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 25.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

NYSE CSL opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.96. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.54%. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

