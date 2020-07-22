Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,586 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 550,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 438,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $49,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at $129,729.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $100,718.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,838 shares in the company, valued at $100,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,838 shares of company stock worth $205,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

AMKR stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.72. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMKR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amkor Technology from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

