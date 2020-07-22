Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,453 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of Boise Cascade worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Boise Cascade by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38. Boise Cascade Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

