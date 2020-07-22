Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Highwoods Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

