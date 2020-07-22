Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,177 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 937,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 93,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after purchasing an additional 40,279 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,744,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,626,000 after purchasing an additional 287,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $50.49.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 60,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $2,296,936.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $589,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,952,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,570 shares of company stock worth $8,059,667 over the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

