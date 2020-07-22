Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Chemed by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $1,715,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

NYSE:CHE opened at $482.13 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $330.01 and a 52 week high of $513.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.36, for a total value of $3,019,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,998,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 1,520 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.18, for a total transaction of $684,273.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,341.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,212,353. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

