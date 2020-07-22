Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 240.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

NYSE CPB opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

