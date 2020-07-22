Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 118.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 53.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 1,440.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cerner by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CERN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.34.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,769,717.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $285,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,392.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,481,016 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.