Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,735 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $424,440,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $257,848,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3,478,129.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,860,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860,724 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,708,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,157,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurel Richie bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra lowered Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Synchrony Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

