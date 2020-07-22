Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Watsco by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of WSO opened at $196.01 on Wednesday. Watsco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $196.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

