Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 10,792 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,792 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in Perspecta in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,518,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,941,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter worth $51,484,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the first quarter worth $29,185,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Perspecta by 24.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,990,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,552,000 after purchasing an additional 582,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. Perspecta Inc has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Perspecta’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush cut shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Perspecta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Perspecta news, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 18,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $403,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,507 shares of company stock valued at $601,131.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.