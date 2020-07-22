Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 18,669 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,669 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 77.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In other news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

PulteGroup stock opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.50. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.