Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,268 Shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the fourth quarter valued at $27,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,792,000 after acquiring an additional 237,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,062,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after acquiring an additional 237,030 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 13.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,105,000 after acquiring an additional 164,924 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 98.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 134,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGLN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $111,077.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James E. Murray purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.63 per share, with a total value of $304,335.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGLN opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.32. Magellan Health Inc has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.43. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

