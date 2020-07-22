Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,451 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

NYSE GL opened at $75.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.10. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average is $84.28.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

