Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,546,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,773,000 after buying an additional 4,950,941 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,624,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,494,000 after acquiring an additional 419,416 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20,259.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,392,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,454 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,244,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,462,000 after acquiring an additional 871,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,054,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,072,000 after acquiring an additional 628,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.29.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

