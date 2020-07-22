Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 75 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.1% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 84,739 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $233,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,859.28.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,138.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,594.51 billion, a PE ratio of 152.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,778.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,256.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.