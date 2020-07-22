Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Sells 22 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 8.2% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,859.28.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,138.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,594.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,778.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,256.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

