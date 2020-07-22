Wallington Asset Management LLC Sells 505 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wallington Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,001 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.9% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after purchasing an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $208.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,583.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.53. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Griffin Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.83.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.