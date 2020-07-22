Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,448 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the first quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in 2U by 99.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in 2U in the first quarter worth $182,000.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.78. 2U Inc has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 2U Inc will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,783,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,084,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 157,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,192,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWOU shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 2U from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on 2U in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on 2U from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.23.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

