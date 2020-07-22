Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $220,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $984,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.47, for a total value of $4,987,402.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at $26,412,683.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Paull sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,018.75, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $14,015,403 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,164.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,061.82 and its 200 day moving average is $885.72. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 97.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,001.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

