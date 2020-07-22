WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $12.40 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.7% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 38,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,001,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 26,493 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 419,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $152,862,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $388.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,705.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

