Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,628 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,317,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 995,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,172,000 after buying an additional 264,703 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy stock opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

