Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 412 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $167.55 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $169.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

