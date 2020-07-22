Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,377 iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

