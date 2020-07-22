Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 105 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

Shares of ADP opened at $147.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.31 and a 200 day moving average of $152.13.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

