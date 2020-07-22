Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 149 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $688,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 235.3% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 660.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,558,000 after buying an additional 161,619 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKH opened at $310.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.85. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $183.44 and a twelve month high of $314.46.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

