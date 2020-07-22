Western Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,345 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,345 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,508,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 154.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after buying an additional 4,087,269 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Target by 92.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,852,000 after buying an additional 2,052,193 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Target by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,726,000 after buying an additional 1,903,131 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $317,838,000 after buying an additional 1,172,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $120.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.43. The company has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $889,874.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,882.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

