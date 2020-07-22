Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,419,317,000 after acquiring an additional 205,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,116,210,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,746,469,000 after acquiring an additional 183,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,048,075,000 after acquiring an additional 88,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $257.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.73 and its 200 day moving average is $226.68. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.12 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock worth $558,667 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

