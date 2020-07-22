Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $14,192,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,693,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,217,000 after acquiring an additional 26,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,557,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 341.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYY opened at $161.26 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $107.20 and a 1-year high of $168.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.94.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

